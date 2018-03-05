Nursultan Nazarbayev’s “The Age of Independence” presented in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - The Age of Independence written by President Nursultan Nazarbayev has been presented in Yerevan, Armenia, with participation of the Kazakh Ambassador, Kazinform reports.

The participants of the event focused their attention on the major milestones of formation of modern Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan's development model: its evolution, main principles, mechanisms and driving force.

"Presentation of Kazakhstan President's book is a good cause to speak about the way which Kazakhstan and Armenia have made for the last 26 years of independence in their modern history. In his book President Nursultan Nazarbayev gives very vivid description of all stages of the country's 26 year period. What makes the book interesting is that it narrates all the hardships the people of Kazakhstan have come across on the way to independence in a chronological and fact-based sequence. At the same time the book shows what goals are left unresolved," Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Armenia Timur Urazayev said during the presentation.



"In his book President Nursultan Nazarbayev gathered all his thoughts about state building of the newest history of the Republic of Kazakhstan. As a historian and political scholar I can say that this book is a valuable research of Kazakhstan's history of the epoch of independence. The fact that the book is written by the man who has led the state since the toughest moment of the modern history - collapse of the USSR", expert Aram Safaryan said.



At the same time within the framework of the presentation Kazakhstan and Armenian experts discussed a wide range of topical issues concerning the bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia.