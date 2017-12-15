Nursultan Nazarbayev's The Era of Independence book presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Era of Independence, a book written by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, was presented in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The presentation of such a valuable historical document was timed to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan. "This book is dedicated to my people who have always supported me. The people who have been steadily advancing towards the future in their own Kazakhstan way!" the President wrote in the epigraph.





The book describes the stages of building a new Kazakhstan, the analysis of the underlying logic and the decision-making mechanisms in response to the hardest internal and external challenges in the first decades of the Independence.

"With all confidence, we can say that the President's book is an encyclopedia of our Independence. It covers all aspects of our life: from political and economic to spiritual modernization. All the milestones of the three modernizations of our country are given in this book," said Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, in a welcoming speech.





The book outlines the details of 33 major achievements of Kazakhstan over the Independence years. It is about building a modern strong state; international legalization of the state frontiers; a unique model of interethnic and interfaith accord; the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site; shaping a market economy from scratch; own currency - Kazakh Tenge; construction of Astana, a new capital; establishing modern Armed Forces; large-scale innovative industrialization; social modernization; chairing the OSCE and other authoritative international organizations; Kazakhstan 2030 Strategy and 2050 Strategy of the Country Development; Five institutional reforms; hosting the Astana Expo 2017 International Exhibition, and many other key achievements Kazakhstan is justifiably proud of.







The book clearly reflects the essence of Kazakhstan's development model, its evolution, fundamental principles, mechanisms, and prime movers. Besides, much attention is paid to three waves of the modernization of Kazakhstan. The targets for dismantling the totalitarian system, building a market economy, as well as entering the world's top 50 most competitive countries ahead of time, were successfully accomplished owing to the First and Second Modernizations. The Third Modernization is aimed at the country's comprehensive renewal and advancement towards the top thirty most developed countries amid the new global reality.