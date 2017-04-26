Nursultan Nazarbayev said why world loves Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaking at the XXV session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev why the world loves Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"When one of the US presidents made a mistake, confusing Kazakhstan with Afghanistan, why be offended? Today Kazakhstan is recognized. When they say "Kazakhstan", it is with respect to our Kazakhstanis. And it's great. Because we spread peace. We show that it's possible for different religions to co-exist in peace, without fighting and killing, and that different ethnic groups can live and respect each other, building the future together. That's why they love us," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President noted that today many Kazakhstanis are making tremendous progress. "Our farmers, who head wonderful farms. There are a lot of them in Kazakhstan. Athletes glorified us all over the world, and the anthem of Kazakhstan played at the Olympics. Our composers and performers tour around the world. There are also writers. And in general, there are people who do good and deserve the people's love. We need to choose 100 of such individuals and make them an example for everyone," the President said.