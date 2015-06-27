Nursultan Nazarbayev says Kazakhstan is a gate to EEU

MILAN. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev called Kazakhstan a gate to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) at the Italian-Kazakhstani Business Forum in Milan on Saturday.

"The Eurasian Economic Union with the integrated single market of 175 million people adds to Kazakhstan's investment attractiveness," the Kazakh President said, addressing the forum. The Head of State pointed out that the trade bloc of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia introduces the free movement of goods, capital, services and manpower. "In case you set up an enterprise in Kazakhstan, your goods and products will have free access to that huge market without any barriers. In this light, Kazakhstan can be considered as a gate to the EEU," Nazarbayev said. "As you may know," Nursultan Nazarbayev added, "Astana has been honored to host the International specialized exhibition "EXPO 2017" with the theme "Future Energy" and I would like to invite Italian government and businessmen to participate in it. It will surely add dynamics to fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy".