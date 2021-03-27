Nursultan Nazarbayev sends letter of condolences over passing of Statesman Vladimir Shepel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of late Statesman Vladimir Shepel, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

The First President of Kazakhstan received the news of the passing of Vladimir Shepel with great sadness. In his letter, Elbasy noted that Vladimir Shepel dedicated his years-long career to the civil service, greatly contributing to the formation and development of independent Kazakhstan.

«He was always highly professional, had strict life values and good human qualities. His blessed memory will live forever in the hearts of those who was acquainted with him,» reads the letter.

Photo: 24.kz