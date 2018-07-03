EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:31, 03 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev shares memories of his childhood

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev shared his childhood memories in a recently shared Instagram video, Kazinform reports.

    The official Instagram account of the President's press service Akordapress posted the video.

    "My village, mountains, creeks in the mountains, rivers...," says Nursultan Nazarbayev in the video. "Tulips in the mountains, poppies. The games we played, picking berries in the mountains with friends. During hard times when you lay alone at night you think about all those things. Walk through those paths again and again. I remember sitting on a horseback next to my mother. We are in the mountains and somewhere beneath us the river is signing."

    Публикация от AkordaPress (@akordapress) 2 Июл 2018 в 6:26 PDT

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!