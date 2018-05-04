EN
    20:26, 04 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss coop prospects over phone

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the conversation, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, including the progress in the implementation of the agreements reached.

    In this regard, the sides underlined the 31-percent increase in the bilateral trade achieved in 2017 and an upward trend in the first quarter of this year.

    The leaders of the two countries also discussed the schedule of the forthcoming meetings.

     

