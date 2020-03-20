Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev exchange congratulations on upcoming Nauryz

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, the interlocutors warmly congratulated each other and the fraternal peoples of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on the upcoming holiday Nauryz.

It was especially noted that this bright holiday symbolizes the spiritual and cultural closeness of our peoples. The parties have expressed full support for decisive measures taken in the two countries to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection as well as to reduce its negative impact on sustainable socio-economic development and the modern dynamics of Uzbek-Kazakh multifaceted relations.

The Heads of State outlined the importance of continuing effective coordination and close collaboration at the government level.

The parties considered topical aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional partnership and the international agenda.