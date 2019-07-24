EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:34, 24 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk over phone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished him strong health and success in his work. He also wished wellbeing and prosperity to the fraternal Uzbek nation.

    Thanks to the agreements reached between the two countries, the Kazakh-Uzbek multilateral cooperation has gained a new dynamics and has moved to a brand new level, the sides noted.

    The parties expressed satisfaction over the growing volume of the bilateral trade and economic ties as well as over active development of the cultural-humanitarian ties. Thus, year 2018 was declared as the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan while year 2019 was named the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also discussed the acute issues of the regional agenda.

    Upon completion of the talk, the sides expressed mutual confidence in further strengthening of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic relations being developed in the spirit of good-neighborhood and for the benefit of the two countries.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Politics First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!