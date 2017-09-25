Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shigeo Katsu discuss what future holds for young scientists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State paid utmost attention to the need to create conditions for further development of Kazakhstani science and support young scientists.



The Kazakh President noted that Nazarbayev University has become internationally acclaimed. Over 1,000 students have graduated from the university during Mr. Katsu's tenure.



"We've achieved a lot in terms of the university's development. However, it is high time to think how we can support young talents," the President of Kazakhstan said.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also pointed out that the EXPO-2017 event had opened up new opportunities for young scientists in terms of development and implementation of various startup projects, especially in the sphere of IT technologies and green economy.



Shigeo Katsu, in his turn, thanked President Nazarbayev for an opportunity to discuss prospects for the development of Nazarbayev University and Kazakhstan's scientific potential in general.