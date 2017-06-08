Nursultan Nazarbayev showed Xi Jinping the territory of EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the territory of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I welcome you at the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. Allow me to express my sincere gratitude for your decision, personally accepting my invitation, to attend the opening of such an important event for Kazakhstan and the world. It is an excellent platform for providing new methods of using energy development. China was one of the first to confirm its participation in the exhibition. The Chinese exposition "Future Energy Resources, Green Silk Road" is one of the largest at the EXPO-2017," the Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State expressed his confidence that participation of the PRC in the EXPO will make a significant contribution to the development of technologies and cultural ties. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that by 2020 China plans to invest about $360 billion in renewable energy sources.

While visiting the China's pavilion, the Heads of State through a telebridge launched a new Eurasian container service - from the Kazakh-Chinese Lianyungang terminal on one end and the SEZ "Khorgos-East Gate" dry port on the other.