Nursultan Nazarbayev signs amendments on road traffic issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORMHead of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Some Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Road Traffic Issues", Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

The law is aimed at further improving the road traffic legislation.

The text of the Law is published in the press.

The law provides for new norms that exclude unjustified bans and will help to strengthen order on the roads. A number of amendments to the law "On Road Traffic" are aimed at eliminating the conditions that may lead to corruption.

The bill defines the special measures of law enforcement and special agencies, the conduct of which gives grounds for stopping vehicles. In addition, it provides for the cancellation of the requirement for a mandatory re-examination of an overdue driver's license, prohibition of the carriage of passengers at night by irregular haulers, and prohibition of airbrush paintings on vehicles.