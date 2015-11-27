EN
    20:49, 27 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev signs amendments to law on organic production

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on organic production and development of agro-industrial complex" aimed at bringing legislation into line with the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On organic production" and enhancement of certain branches of agriculture.

    Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

