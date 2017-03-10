Nursultan Nazarbayev signs Constitutional amendments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the State signed the Law "On introducing amendments and additions to Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Akorda press service tweeted, Kazinform reports.

Draft constitutional amendments were published in mass media on January 26, 2017.

The bill passed its second reading in the Parliament on March 6.

The Law "On introducing amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" that was submitted to the President to sign has been forwarded to the Constitutional Council.

The Council after reviewing the law ruled that it correspond to the Constitution, its values and fundamental principles of activities and the form of government.