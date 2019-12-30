EN
    15:44, 30 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Sooronbay Jeenbekov had telephone talk

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform reports citing the Elbasy’s website.

    The sides exchanged congratulations on the oncoming New Year Holiday and expressed confidence that the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations would further develop in the spirit of traditional good-neighborhood and cooperation.

    The conversation was initiated by the Kyrgyz side.




