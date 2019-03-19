EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:41, 19 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Sooronbay Jeenbekov talked over phone

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation, according to Akorda press service.

    Sooronbay Jeenbekov expressed regret over Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to step down as the Leader of Kazakhstan.

    The Kyrgyz President pointed out the Kazakh President's enormous contribution to the strengthening of fraternal relations between the two nations.

    The two leaders agreed to keep regular contacts in the future.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!