TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:49, 21 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev street may appear in Kokshetau

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A street in the city of Kokshetau might be renamed after the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev soon, Kazinform reports.

    Local authorities came up with the proposal to rename Maksim Gorky Street after Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    A special commission is expected to make the final decision on the renaming of the street.

    Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested renaming all main streets in the cities of Kazakhstan after Nursultan Nazarbayev.

