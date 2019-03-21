Nursultan Nazarbayev street may appear in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A street in the city of Kokshetau might be renamed after the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev soon, Kazinform reports.

Local authorities came up with the proposal to rename Maksim Gorky Street after Nursultan Nazarbayev.



A special commission is expected to make the final decision on the renaming of the street.



Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested renaming all main streets in the cities of Kazakhstan after Nursultan Nazarbayev.