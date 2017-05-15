Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed importance of agricultural cooperation within OBOR

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the need to develop agricultural cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" Initiative, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

"It is important to develop agricultural cooperation in order to ensure food security along the Silk Road," he said at a leadership roundtable within the framework of the International Cooperation Forum.

As it was reported, President Nazarbayev is on a two-day visit to China, where he participates in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Around 1,500 delegates, including 29 heads of state and government leaders, from 130 countries and international organizations are taking part in the Forum for International Cooperation themed "Strengthening International Cooperation and Co-building the 'Belt and Road' for Win-win Development".