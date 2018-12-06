Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests holding next EAEU summit in Astana

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has today suggested his EAEU colleagues to hold the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana in May 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the EAEU member states' leaders, the President of Kazakhstan recalled that back in 1994, he first came up with the idea of creating Eurasian integration at the Moscow State University, while speaking on the principles of equality and voluntariness.

"At that time, I imagined a powerful economic Union eventually transforming into a big player in the international arena and through its actions attracting others, who would want to work with us. Now, in fact, this idea has become reality - we work in it. Next year [we] will mark 5 years since the signing of the Agreement and 25 years of the idea I've just told about," said the Head of State at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

The President of Kazakhstan suggested holding the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, where the Eurasian Economic Community Agreement was signed, in May next year, to coincide with the 25th Anniversary of the idea of the establishment of the EAEU.

"I am sure that making this decision today will make a significant contribution, will give a new impetus to the further development of our work," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.