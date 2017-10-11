Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests revising Concept of further CIS development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has taken part in a narrow format meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Sochi, the Akorda press service reports.

The meeting was attended by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Igor Dodon of Moldova, President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Sapar Isakov of Kyrgyzstan, as well as Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of CIS Sergey Lebedev.



In his speech, the President of Kazakhstan highlighted the vital role of the CIS in developing the trade and economic ties between the member states of the Commonwealth.

The Head of State noted a number of important areas for CIS modernization and improvement.

Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to revise the Concept of further development of the CIS and map out a new action plan.

Besides, the President of Kazakhstan dwelled on the issue of deepening the trade and economic relations between the Commonwealth member states.

"Free trade in services on the CIS territory will open new opportunities for our businessmen and take our countries' trade and economic cooperation to a new level. I suggest the Council of Heads of Government and the Executive Committee stepping up the work on the draft Agreement on Free Trade in Services and adopt it in the near future," the Head of State said.

At the end, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the effectiveness of the Russian Federation's presidency in the Commonwealth of Independent States and wished success to the Republic of Tajikistan in presiding it next year.