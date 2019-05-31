Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in opening of NU Athletic Center

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, has participated today in the opening of Nazarbayev University Athletic Center, Kazinform cites Aidos Ukibay, Spokesman of Yelbasy.

"Today Yelbasy congratulated all NU graduates on their graduation. After that, Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the grand opening of NU Athletic Center," Aidos Ukibay tweeted.