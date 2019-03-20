EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:05, 20 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev talks over phone with Dmitry Medvedev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, the Akorda press service reports.

    Medvedev highly appreciated historical contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of Kazakhstan-Russia relations and development of Eurasian integration.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Dmitry Medvedev agreed on continuation of regular ties in the future.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Diplomacy Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!