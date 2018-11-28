Nursultan Nazarbayev tasks Gov’t to make up Social Development Concept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has entrusted the Government with making up the Civil Society Development Concept, which should become a guide in implementing the Five Social Initiatives, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Promotion of higher living standards. I announced the Five Social Initiatives. These are the main goals of the Address, which should be achieved in close cooperation with NGOs. I urge all of you in this regard. First of all, these are assessment, public control, the implementation of the government program, and the quality of feedback from people. Besides, this has to do with exercising various advisory functions, promoting the rehabilitation of social engagement, with housing [the 7-20-25 Program], the construction of dormitories for students, and with the gas pipeline construction for the whole people," the Head of State reminded at the VIII Civil Forum.

He underlined that all these initiatives are aimed at improving the well-being of people.



"Therefore, in addition to exercising various advisory functions, assisting in the rehabilitation of social engagement of the population, I instruct the Government to draft the 2025 Civil Society Development Concept on what we will do and how we will develop," said the President.