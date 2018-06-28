EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    Nursultan Nazarbayev tells about dombra and Kazakh songs

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev told about dombra and Kazakh songs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Dombra is the soul of a Kazakh. By the way, only a Kazakh born in the steppe with the smell of wormwood in the nose is capable of understanding kuis (instrumental compositions), tunes and melodies of dombra because it is special music. It expresses the state of a soul: sadness, joy, or thoughtfulness. (...) I like it, I like people who play the dombra very well. Our Kazakh folk songs are very heartful, with philosophical content, and always anything but simple. In Kazakh songs, you need to listen to words, not music. Words are of great importance," the Head of State said in a video posted on Facebook by Akorda.

    It is to be recalled that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree on the National Day of Dombra to be observed on the first Sunday of July, and this year it will be July 1.

    Culture President of Kazakhstan
