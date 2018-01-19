EN
    19:32, 19 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev tells about tete-a-tete with Trump

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM In a press conference with Kazakhstani and foreign journalists in New York City, Nursultan Nazarbayev told about his one on one meeting with Donald Trump, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "At the beginning of the meeting people always exchange pleasantries. I thanked him for his invitation to visit the White House. He thanked me for agreeing to accept the invitation, and we moved along. In the White House, he introduced his entire delegation to me. After that, we went into the Oval Office and had a one on one frank conversation. (...) At the end, we wished each other sound health ," the Head of State said, answering journalists' questions.

