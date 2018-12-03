Nursultan Nazarbayev tells Russian TV Channel about Kazakhstan's future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to Russia 1 TV Channel in which he talked about Kazakhstan's future, Kazinform reports.

When asked about the future of Kazakhstan and the entire world, President Nazarbayev noted that it is inextricably bound up with its biggest neighbors Russia and China with which it shares the state borders. The Kazakh leader went on by pointing out that Kazakhstan looks to the future with optimism and will enter the world's top 30 most developed countries.



In the interview, the Head of State also touched upon his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it ‘special'.



"Since Vladimir Putin joined the world of big politics in 2000, we have kept in touch, we have solved many tricky problems together," said Nazarbayev of the issues of demarcation of the 7.500km long joint border and the use of the Baikonur launch pad.



All problems were solved thanks to mutual trust and good relations with Vladimir Vladimirovich, he added.



Speaking of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, President Nazarbayev called it ‘the example of interstate relations'. "If all neighbors in the world had such relationships, there were no such challenges the world faces today," he stressed.