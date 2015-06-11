EN
    17:32, 11 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev thanks King of Jordan for efforts to strengthen global interfaith accord

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has thanked the Jordanian King Abdullah II for his outstanding work in building a global interfaith accord.

    Kazakh President reminded that the final session of the Congress of leaders of world and traditional religions has been attended by the King of Jordan Abdullah II. "We appreciate the importance of the Amman Message initiated by you. It is an important contribution to peace, cultures and civilizations," said Nursultan Nazarbayev The President stressed that in this regard the sitting of the Congress of leaders of world and traditional religions and the Amman Message echo each other and serve as a platform for constructive dialogue development between civilizations and religions.

