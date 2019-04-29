Nursultan Nazarbayev - the most distinctive personality of Turkic world, Kürşad Zorlu

EN
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "The Rukhani Janghyru Article of the Leader of the Nation is a program mapping out the directions for the future not only for Kazakh people but also for all Turkic nations," scientist, political analyst from Turkey Kürşad Zorlu told the XXVII session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

    The scientist released recently the book entitled Leadership of Nazarbayev translated into four languages.

    "Two years ago I conducted a survey among social network users in Turkey. All the survey respondents were equally of the opinion that you are the brightest and the most distinctive personality of the Turkic world," said Zorlu, addressing Nursultan Nazarbayev.

