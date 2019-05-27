Nursultan Nazarbayev to attend Supreme Eurasian Economic Council sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part in the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Kazinform reports.

On May 29, the First President of Kazakhstan will attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, dated to the 25th anniversary of the idea of Nursultan Nazarbayev of the Eurasian integration and the 5th anniversary of signing the treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, the Twitter post of press secretary of the First President-Leader of the Nation Aidos Ukibay reads.