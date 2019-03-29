EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:40, 29 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev to be guest of honor at EAEU Anniversary Summit

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The EAEU Anniversary Summit will take place in Nur-Sultan on May 29. The Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, will participate in it as a guest of honor, Kazinform cites the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    "25 years ago, at the Moscow State University, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan set forth his vision of Eurasian integration, becoming, in fact, the author of this concept, which came to fruition. On May 29, the EAEU Anniversary Summit will be held in Nur-Sultan. Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev will participate in it as a guest of honor," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Twitter.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union President of Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!