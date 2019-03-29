Nursultan Nazarbayev to be guest of honor at EAEU Anniversary Summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The EAEU Anniversary Summit will take place in Nur-Sultan on May 29. The Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, will participate in it as a guest of honor, Kazinform cites the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"25 years ago, at the Moscow State University, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan set forth his vision of Eurasian integration, becoming, in fact, the author of this concept, which came to fruition. On May 29, the EAEU Anniversary Summit will be held in Nur-Sultan. Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev will participate in it as a guest of honor," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Twitter.