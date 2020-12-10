EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:08, 10 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev to partake in 5th Congress of Jas Otan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to participate in the 5th Congress of Jas Otan, Kazinform reports.

    Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai took to his Twitter to announce the former’s participation in the upcoming Congress of the young wind of the Nur Otan Party, Jas Otan.

    According to Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev who happens to be the Chairman of the Nur Otan Party will take part in the 5th Congress of Jas Otan on December 11.


    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Other Governmental Authorities Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!