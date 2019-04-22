Nursultan Nazarbayev to participate in ‘One Belt, One Road' forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao at the Nazarbayev Center, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan praised high level of relations between Kazakhstan and China and pointed to the prospects of further development.



"I'm glad that we're meeting today. I was delighted to accept invitation of Chairman Xi Jinping to participate in the One Belt, One Road forum where we will discuss the results and prospects of joint work. I also look forward to my negotiations with the Chinese leader with whom we have worked in the spirit of mutual understanding for the past seven years," Nazarbayev said.



The First President of Kazakhstan emphasized the effectiveness of implementation of the joint projects in transport and logistics sector.



"We've done a tremendous work in terms of development of infrastructure. We value our fruitful cooperation with the People's Republic of China and will continue our mutually beneficial relations," the Leader of the Nation added.



Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the people of China on the 70th founding anniversary of the country, wishing them success and prosperity in the future.



Ambassador Zhang Xiao, in his turn, conveyed the best wishes from Chairman Xi Jinping to Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"The second One Belt, One Road forum is a high-profile international event which will bring together 37 heads of state and government," the Chinese diplomat noted, pointing out the effectiveness of synergy of the One Belt, One Road initiative and the New Economic Policy "Nurly zhol".