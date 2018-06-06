EN
    14:45, 06 June 2018

    Nursultan Nazarbayev to pay state visit to China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a state visit to China this week, the Kazakh President's press secretary, Aidos Ukibai, said.

    The President is expected to meet with China's authorities. A number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the results of the talks.

    Upon completion of the state visit, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the SCO Summit scheduled to be held in Qingdao.

