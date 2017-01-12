Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of Akorda has published the information about upcoming events with participation of the President of Kazakhstan.

On January 15-16 Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay an official visit to the UAE.

During the visit he will hold talks with state figures and business community of the Emirates.

In particular the President will meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Muhammad bin Zayid Al Nahyan.

Also President Nazarbayev will participate in the X World Summit "Future Energy".