Nursultan Nazarbayev told what he would write to his mother

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akorda's press service posted a video made 15 years ago, showing Kazakhstan President answering the question what would he write to his mother during his meeting with female public figures, Kazinform reports.

"Probably, mothers always expect tender words from their sons as any woman. And maybe mothers need it the most. Now after time went by, all of us, being grown up, scold ourselves for having paid little attention to our mothers. For having said few words. Little we said ‘Mother, I love you so much!'. And I do regret that I didn't have chance to spend more time with her. I knew she really loved me. Perhaps, it is her love that is still supports me in life. Even when I make very important decisions, I think of her. Let me be clear I am not a fan of mystics, I don't believe in healers, psychics, mediums and astrologists. But I used to see her in my dreams saying "Be confident everything will be OK!". And now if she were still alive I would write her how much I love and value her!", - said the President.