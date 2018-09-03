EN
    11:19, 03 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States

    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan unveiled the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, themed "Cooperation in the sphere of national sports and youth policy" by passing the chairmanship in the organization to the Kyrgyz side, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I am glad to be here at the much-anticipated Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States. First of all, I would like to thank the Kyrgyz people and President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov for cordial reception on the coast of Issyk-Kul," said President Nazarbayev greeting his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirzoyoyev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

    The Kazakh leader noted that participation of such distinguished guests expands borders of the Council and its importance. He also expressed hope that all agreements and decisions made at the Summit will strengthen the cooperation and friendly ties between the Turkic people.

    The President of Kyrgyzstan, in turn, thanked the Republic of Kazakhstan and Nursultan Nazarbayev personally for successful chairmanship in the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States.

    "Over this time the Republic of Kazakhstan has done tremendous job on enhancing the prestige of the Turkic Council and implementing the important agreements reached by the heads of participating countries. We highly appreciate work done by Kazakhstan," Jeenbekov noted.

