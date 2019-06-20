Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils Ushqonyr sports center in Shamalgan

SHAMALGAN. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated today in the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Ushqonyr sporting arena in Shamalgan village, Karasai district of Almaty region, Kazinform cites the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation).

Congratulating all the residents of the region on the opening of Ushqonyr Sports Center, Yelbasy underlined the significance of the newly-built facility in upbringing and physical development of young people.

"Today we are opening a sports center, which is unique to the district. ‘A sound mind is in a sound body' - in today's world, only a healthy person achieves success. Therefore, we have built this facility specifically for our youth," said the First President of Kazakhstan



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of the Tugan Jer Program implementation for the social infrastructure development in the regions.

"Now all the necessary opportunities for youth have been created. I believe that many successful Kazakhstanis will also support the development of their native villages and districts. I am sure that trainees of the new sporting arena will become champions in the future. Therefore, my family and all my relatives decided to build this facility especially for you. I wish all of you splendid health, bright future, and peace. Once again I congratulate everyone on the opening of the sports complex!" Yelbasy concluded.







The sports complex includes boxing, training, and multifunctional gyms, wrestling facilities, a swimming pool, tennis court, and other sports infrastructure.