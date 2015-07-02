Nursultan Nazarbayev urges government to prevent economic slowdown

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -President Nursultan Nazarbayev has urged the government to prevent economic slowdown and keep abreast of the innovative development of the country.

"We have announced that this year we will start the second five-year phase of industrialization. I have already held 10 meetings in order to control and supervise this work. We will focus on the second five-year plan of industrialization and Nurly Zhol program," said Nursultan Nazarbayev opening the nationwide teleconference in Astana. "I am paying special attention to these issues. The most important thing is to prevent the economic slowdown and keep abreast of the innovative development of the country," N. Nazarbayev said. Note that the nationwide teleconference is dedicated to the implementation of government programs Nurly Zhol and the industrial-innovative development of the country. In addition, there will be launched 10 new industrial and infrastructure facilities in different regions of Kazakhstan.