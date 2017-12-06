Nursultan Nazarbayev urges to trust talented youth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev urged to trust young and talented people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the nationwide teleconference today, the Head of State said that the development of human capital is a strategically important task of modernization and the Government has to organize the modernization of education and science system in accordance with the needs of the new industrialization.

The President stressed that educational institutions should focus on finding talent adding that industrialization and digitalization will not be possible without well-educated people. He also noted that educating talented youth should be the key mission of the Bolashak scholarship, Nazarbayev University, as well as all other educational institutions.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stated that it is necessary to give way to the 25-30-year-olds and not be afraid of it, as they are capable of doing a great job.

As previously reported, today the Kazakh capital is hosting a nationwide teleconference themed The New Industrialization of the Country: A Leap of the Kazakh Snow Leopard with the participation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.