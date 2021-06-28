EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:40, 28 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Valentina Matviyenko hold talks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted importance for further strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in all directions, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    Valentina Matviyenko congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the forthcoming Capital Day and 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. She emphasized the role of Elbasy in the development of Kazakhstan-Russia relations. «Thanks to your efforts we have passed the efficient way of building interstate ties and have created the most efficient model for mutual beneficial, equal and mutually respectful cooperation,» Matviyenko said.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!