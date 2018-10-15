EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:44, 15 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Ayala children's rehabilitation centre

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Ayala children's rehabilitation centre in Aktobe, Akorda press service reports.

    The President got familiarized with social-psychological and medical rehabilitation programs for children with cerebral palsy, autism, neuro-orthopedic pathologies, including present-day specialized technologies and standards.

    The President was briefed on results of realization of the Bakytty Bala regional project. A special kindergarten for children with special needs, psychological, medical and pedagogic consultation, a children's recreational camp, etc., were opened there under the program. null

    The centre was built under the corporate social responsibility and is equipped with modern equipment made in Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland and Russia.

    Tags:
    Social support Aktobe region Education President of Kazakhstan Coronavirus President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!