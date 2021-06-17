EN
    18:35, 17 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits AIFC

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Astana International Financial Centre, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The Elbasy got familiarized with the AIFC activities, including attractions of large foreign capital in Kazakhstan, human potential and creative industries development. AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov reported on results of the 2025 Centre Development Strategy fulfillment and further plans.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted importance of the AIFC role in implementing Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy and economic development.

