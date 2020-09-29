EN
    16:10, 29 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits archeological site in Shymkent

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the historic and cultural heritage site Ancient Settlement Shymkent (Stronghold) – Kazakhstan’s one of the ancient historic sites, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

    Elbasy got familiarized with the results of the archeological works and plans for the further development of the site.

    It is said that a three-level museum housing an amphitheater for 500 seats will be built within the site by 2021.

    Shymkent Mayor Murat Aitenov briefed the Frist President on the tourist potential of the city and its future development.

    The historic and cultural heritage site Ancient Settlement Shymkent (Stronghold) is an archeological site which is on the State list of monuments of history and culture of local significance.


