Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Lomonosov Moscow State University

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Lomonosov Moscow State University today, Kazinform learnt from Elbasy.kz website.

During the visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Rector of the MSU Victor Sadovnichy and surveyed the expositions of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan devoted to the idea of Eurasian integration.

«The MSU remains the largest and important educational institution of Russia, which trains specialists in high-demand professions,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Elbasy touched upon the history of formation of integration processes in the post-Soviet space.

«In 1994, here, I initiated the idea of establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union. I put forward the concept of further cooperation. In 2014, we signed the Treaty on establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union,» he noted.

Despite the complications, the volume of commodity turnover between the member states keeps rising.

According to him, more than 40 countries would like to join the EAEU. «Integration creates opportunities for further development of a state. To my mind, the EAEU has great prospects,» he added.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also pointed out the paces of development of the MSU branch located in the Kazakh capital and said that the branch will soon move to the located in Sary-Arka district of the city.

In turn, Victor Sadovnichy thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the visit and praised his special role in strengthening the integration processes in the Eurasian continent.

Upon completion of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev received the highest award of the University – The Star of the Moscow State University.