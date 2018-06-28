Nursultan Nazarbayev visits manufacturing plant in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Silumin-Vostok LLP's industrial equipment manufacturing plant in East Kazakhstan region, the Head of State's press service informed.

The enterprise provides engineering services in the construction and infrastructure sectors, machine building, energy, metallurgy, mining and petrochemical industries.

During the visit, the Head of State inspected the processes of valves, pumping equipment, electrical products, and packaged modular buildings manufacturing.





Nursultan Nazarbayev also conversed with the employees of the enterprise.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted East Kazakhstan region's industrial potential and development pace.

"Industry is developing in the region, 46 projects have been implemented within the framework of the industrial program. Enterprises providing new jobs are being built. In particular, about 7,500 people have already been employed," the Head of State said.

At the end of the visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev wished success and further growth of performance indicators to the plant's staff.