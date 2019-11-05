EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:45, 05 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits new media centre in Shymkent

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the building of the new media centre Alatau Media Orgalygy, surveyed working spaces for representatives of the regional mass media, Elbasy.kz reports.

    The First President of Kazakhstan outlined the high construction tempo in the city.

    «Shymkent became the multi-million-strong city. As a result, Turkestan region was established. We have started grandiose construction there which resembles the construction of the capital city. A new beautiful city will appear soon in the country’s south. All this is done for the benefit of people,» Nazarbayev said local mass media.

    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!