Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Nur Otan Party’s headquarters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Headquarters of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform cites the press service of Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation).

During the visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev introduced the new First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party.



The First President of Kazakhstan pointed out that Bauyrzhan Baibek has the relevant experience and skills needed to accomplish the tasks entrusted to the Party.



"Bauyrzhan Baibek is a Bolashak Scholarship Program alumnus. He worked in the diplomatic service and at the Presidential Administration. He has already served as First Deputy Chairman of the Party. Baibek's work as Mayor of the metropolis of Almaty is assessed very positively," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Yelbasy expressed confidence that Bauyrzhan Baibek will make a fruitful contribution to the implementation of the programs for the development of the Party and the entire state.



Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked Maulen Ashimbayev for the work done and wished him success in his future activities.



"During Maulen Ashimbayev's leadership, we held two congresses, participated in the presidential election. All this was a challenge for the Party. I believe that his work was successful. The Party is the top political force in the country. We are facing the task of further enhancing the Party's stature in the society," said Yelbasy.



Concluding the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan underlined that the Nur Otan Party must reflect the will of the people and strongly support the development of the entire country.