    14:56, 14 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Nursultan Nazarbayev visits robotic surgery center in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the Kazakhstan International Reference and Training Center of Robotic Surgery under the Medical Center of the Department of Presidential Affairs in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The mission of the center is to create, develop and introduce robotic surgery in practical medicine.

    nullHaving pointed out the importance of introduction of innovative solutions in medicine, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the uniqueness of the surgeries carried out at the center.

    President Nazarbayev emphasized that the center had been opened for the good of the nation. Kazakhstani specialists will upgrade their qualifications at the center and will be able to save many lives, he said.

    While visiting the center, the Head of State met with patients and was briefed on its day-to-day functioning.
    The Robotic Surgery Center established with the support of the First President Foundation will train and upgrade qualifications of medical specialists as well as focus on clinical testing and scientific research with the use of world-class robotic technologies.

     

     

