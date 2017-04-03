Nursultan Nazarbayev visits sports palace in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Today, on April 3, the President of Kazakhstan arrived in Aktau and visited Mangystau Arena that was recently built in the 33rd district of Aktau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Visiting the sports center the Head of the State was reported that 25 percent of Mangistau region's population viz. 158,250 people exercise in physical education and sport. 12,000 children exercise in 18 youth sports schools free of charge. 260 of 569 athletic facilities are located in the villages of the region. 14 new facilities were put in operation in 2016. The authorities reported that on completed construction of Mangistau Arena sports palace and Batyr sports complex and plans to start building other five facilities in Aktau this year.

Nazarbayev also met the youth and athletes of Mangistau region.





"I wish you success, fruitful and effective studies and best victories in sports for the good of our country", President said.

It is worthwhile noting that Mangistau Arena comprises 5 halls. The largest one (14,000 sq.m) is meant for the track and field athletics. There is a race track and a grenade throwing area. Another hall, 50m wide and 70m long, with auditorium for 540 seats is to hold championships of various levels including international events. Two fields at a time can be set out in this hall for games-based sports (futsal, basketball, volleyball and court tennis) enabling workouts or fights. Also, the sports palace is equipped with a medium-size hall, 24m wide and 36m long, for martial arts (karate, boxing, Greco-Roman wrestling, free-style wrestling, taekwondo, judo, Kazaksha Kures, etc.). The palace has a special fitness hall (18m wide and 20m long) and a powerlifting hall as well.