Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Ulytau Alley

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the new alley on the left bank of the Yessil River, Ulytau, met with reps of ecthno-cultural societies of Karaganda region, gathered at the Kazakh Yeline Myn Algys monument (With profound gratitude to Kazakh people).

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of enshrining in memory the tough times in the history of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.



"All that we can witness today in Astana has been achieved for the past 20 years. Astana has been built and is being built by the entire country, it could not have been otherwise. That's why we celebrate the jubilee countrywide, involving all the regions. I would like all people living in Kazakhstan feel comfortable and feel here good," the President said.

